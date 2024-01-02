Arlington Partners LLC Purchases 7,527 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3,059.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.2% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $1,969,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SPGI traded down $3.25 on Tuesday, reaching $437.27. 361,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $407.06 and its 200-day moving average is $394.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $443.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.