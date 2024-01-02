Arlington Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4,187.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,704 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $13,610,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,031 shares of company stock worth $2,759,608 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.75. The stock had a trading volume of 656,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $129.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.98.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

