Arlington Partners LLC Sells 492 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Arlington Partners LLC cut its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $460.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $288.61 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.