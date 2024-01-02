Arlington Trust Co LLC Buys New Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 598.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at about $94,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS BBCA traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.12. 381,149 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

