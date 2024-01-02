ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 70.80 and last traded at 71.31. 1,655,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 7,863,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at 75.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ARM shares. Societe Generale initiated coverage on ARM in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 63.68.

Get ARM alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARM

ARM Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 61.16.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.26 by 0.10. The company had revenue of 806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 739.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.