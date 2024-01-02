ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Short Interest Update

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the November 30th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

In related news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton sold 61,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $1,200,331.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $866,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

ARR traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.32. 1,252,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,480. The stock has a market cap of $946.49 million, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.91%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently -363.63%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

