Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.77.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.42. 275,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,916. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.79. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $42.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.87 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 85.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $567,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 12,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $342,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,311,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $567,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,038 shares of company stock worth $1,499,063 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 17,595 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 160,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 161,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 59,279 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 222,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 851.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

