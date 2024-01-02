ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) COO Buys $388,089.31 in Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) COO Alexander Merk bought 25,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $388,089.31. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 111,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,479.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alexander Merk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Alexander Merk bought 24,400 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $380,152.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Alexander Merk purchased 4,350 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $65,641.50.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Alexander Merk acquired 3,600 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.29 per share, for a total transaction of $55,044.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.17. 83,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,291. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $17.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 27.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $947,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

