ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) COO Buys $388,089.31 in Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) COO Alexander Merk bought 25,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $388,089.31. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 111,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,479.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Alexander Merk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 14th, Alexander Merk bought 24,400 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $380,152.00.
- On Monday, December 11th, Alexander Merk purchased 4,350 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $65,641.50.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Alexander Merk acquired 3,600 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.29 per share, for a total transaction of $55,044.00.
Shares of NYSE:ASA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.17. 83,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,291. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $17.75.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.
