Ascendiant Capital Markets Increases Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $30.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRIP. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tripadvisor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research upgraded Tripadvisor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.59.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $27.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 1,384.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

