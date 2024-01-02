Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.15

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.15 and last traded at $74.85, with a volume of 6860 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGO. StockNews.com started coverage on Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $2.35. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

In other news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $178,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Assured Guaranty news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $178,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,630,389.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,801 over the last 90 days. 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after buying an additional 102,707 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 6.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 14.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 37,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

