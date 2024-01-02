AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Sees Large Volume Increase

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,089,723 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the previous session’s volume of 1,848,087 shares.The stock last traded at $4.88 and had previously closed at $6.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 251,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.