ATB Capital Cuts ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$26.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.10.

TSE ARX traded down C$0.10 on Tuesday, reaching C$19.57. The company had a trading volume of 623,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.42. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$14.34 and a 1 year high of C$23.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.09). ARC Resources had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 2.3987805 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

