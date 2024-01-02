ATB Capital Lowers Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$37.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$42.50 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.56.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on POU

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:POU traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$25.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,210. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$25.05 and a 52-week high of C$33.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.14.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.08). Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 31.48%. The company had revenue of C$430.70 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 3.5291005 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Paramount Resources

In other news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total transaction of C$416,289.90. In related news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total value of C$416,289.90. Also, Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$25.41 per share, with a total value of C$50,823.00. Insiders own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.