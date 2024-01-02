Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €74.00 ($81.32) and last traded at €74.26 ($81.60). 52,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 324,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €74.84 ($82.24).

Aurubis Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €76.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of €75.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

