AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$33.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$30.75 to C$33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.80% from the company’s previous close.

ACQ has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.15.

Shares of ACQ traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$22.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,580. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$15.14 and a 1 year high of C$30.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.62, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$538.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.42.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.33 by C($0.52). The firm had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion. AutoCanada had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 3.6982343 EPS for the current year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

