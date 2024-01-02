Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,285 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises approximately 1.2% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $20,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Autodesk by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,067,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $222,232,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 60.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $24,349,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.45.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.9 %

Autodesk stock traded down $4.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.79. 66,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,444. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $245.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,290,138 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

