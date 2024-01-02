Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the November 30th total of 994,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Avanos Medical Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:AVNS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,768. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $171.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.60 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVNS. StockNews.com began coverage on Avanos Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avanos Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Avanos Medical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,700,000 after buying an additional 112,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 9.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,387,000 after buying an additional 281,958 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.8% during the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,951,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,683,000 after buying an additional 189,017 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.3% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,272,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,955,000 after buying an additional 28,323 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,047,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,329,000 after buying an additional 22,488 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.