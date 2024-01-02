Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Stake Increased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $29,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $866,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 460,273 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVEM stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $55.65. The company had a trading volume of 67,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,076. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day moving average is $54.11. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $57.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.