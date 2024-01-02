Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,508,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,455 shares during the period. Avantor makes up about 1.5% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Avantor worth $31,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 162.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 815.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Avantor by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 13.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.58.

Avantor Stock Up 1.4 %

Avantor stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,282,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,121,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.