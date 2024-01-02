AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Shares Gap Down to $12.39

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.39, but opened at $11.98. AvidXchange shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 190,945 shares.

AVDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised AvidXchange from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

AvidXchange Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Daniel Drees sold 11,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $107,344.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 517,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,368.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AvidXchange news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $320,241.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 11,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $107,344.54. Following the sale, the president now owns 517,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,368.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,665,075 shares of company stock valued at $24,335,501 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in AvidXchange during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 166.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

