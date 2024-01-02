Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Down to $9.69

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.69, but opened at $9.40. Azul shares last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 140,367 shares trading hands.

AZUL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Azul from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Azul from $18.30 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.30 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Azul by 296.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,384,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,353,000 after buying an additional 3,280,010 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 551.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,852 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the first quarter worth approximately $10,725,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Azul by 293.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,040,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 775,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Azul by 269.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 817,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 596,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

