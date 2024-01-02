B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the November 30th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 5.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 609,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 31,801 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 14.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 22,141.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BOSC opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.87. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.
