B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

RILYZ traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.10. 164,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,029. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $21.63.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

