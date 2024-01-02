B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:RILYT)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RILYT traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 35,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,736. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $22.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.90.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

