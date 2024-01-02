Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.11.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDGI. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Cormark raised shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh acquired 2,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$40.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,230.85. In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh acquired 2,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$40.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,230.85. Also, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.45, for a total transaction of C$384,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,197 shares of company stock worth $125,445 and have sold 68,400 shares worth $2,728,875. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSE:BDGI opened at C$40.71 on Tuesday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a twelve month low of C$24.55 and a twelve month high of C$41.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$39.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.95. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

