BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the quarter. BAE Systems comprises 1.3% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $10,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in BAE Systems by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 227,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 111,419 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 37.1% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 71,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 19,285 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,065,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $913,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $515,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAESY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,142.00.

BAESY stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.82. 55,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,008. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. BAE Systems plc has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $57.99.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

