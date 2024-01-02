Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 74.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 942,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,782,535 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Baker Hughes worth $33,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.29. 670,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,341,061. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

