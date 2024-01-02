Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Gap Up to $2.23

Shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.23, but opened at $2.33. Bakkt shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 1,727,075 shares trading hands.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Bakkt from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Bakkt had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bakkt news, Director Sean Roberts Collins sold 46,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $79,516.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 275,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bakkt news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 393,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $1,006,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,195,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean Roberts Collins sold 46,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $79,516.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,538,744 shares of company stock worth $3,493,051 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bakkt by 320.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Bakkt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Bakkt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Bakkt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bakkt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

