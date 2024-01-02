Bank Hapoalim BM Buys 78,948 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 278,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,948 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $13,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,857,000 after acquiring an additional 245,906 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,830,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,833,000 after acquiring an additional 244,502 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,284,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,977,000 after acquiring an additional 26,273 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,251,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,733,000 after acquiring an additional 20,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,743 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.45.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

