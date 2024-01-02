Bank Hapoalim BM Cuts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

NYSE:CRM opened at $263.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $254.72 billion, a PE ratio of 100.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.36 and a twelve month high of $268.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,106,297 shares of company stock worth $266,540,341. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

