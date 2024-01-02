Bank Hapoalim BM Has $1.99 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,167 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $539,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 75.0% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,092,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,616,000 after buying an additional 468,000 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 46,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Nomura downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $61.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.73. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $63.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

