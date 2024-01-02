Bank Hapoalim BM Has $10.38 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. KLA comprises 1.7% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $581.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $538.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.03. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $597.43.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Wolfe Research began coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $527.94.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

