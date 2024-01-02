Bank Hapoalim BM Has $11.44 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $11,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.09.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

