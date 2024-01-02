Bank Hapoalim BM Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,831.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $112.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $497,377.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,095.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

