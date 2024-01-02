Bank Hapoalim BM Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,041 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Adobe by 4,186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,887,092,000 after buying an additional 3,769,125 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $596.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $590.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.41. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $633.89. The company has a market cap of $271.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. TD Cowen upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

