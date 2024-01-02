Bank Hapoalim BM Invests $12.29 Million in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 362,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,294,000. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 2.0% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $37.14.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

