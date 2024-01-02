Bank Hapoalim BM Lowers Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Paylocity by 135.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCTY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $249.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $164.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $139.40 and a 1-year high of $235.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.98.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $317.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.58 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,428 shares of company stock valued at $275,244. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

