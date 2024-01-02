Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases 306 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $7,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZM. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 31.8% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.0% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 586,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,843,000 after buying an additional 226,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,866,000 after buying an additional 581,711 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $59,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $59,566.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 13,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $923,061.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,201.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,195 shares of company stock valued at $8,355,481. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $71.91 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $85.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.51, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of -0.08.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

