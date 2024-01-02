Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases New Shares in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,000. Bank Hapoalim BM owned about 0.58% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 111.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 128,818 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 445.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,237,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,102,000.

NYSEARCA PBW opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $515.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $49.09.

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

