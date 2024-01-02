Bank Hapoalim BM Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 900.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up 2.6% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM owned 0.68% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $15,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLG. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $37.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average is $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

