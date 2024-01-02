Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 120 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at $702,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,159,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 262.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.38.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.96, for a total transaction of $34,063.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Beer Stock Down 1.1 %

Boston Beer stock opened at $345.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $345.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.82. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $296.27 and a twelve month high of $420.49. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.41. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $601.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

Featured Articles

