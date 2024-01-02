Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 13,142 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,102 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 13,142 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,846 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 196.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 332,715 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 220,618 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 104.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 102,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 52,100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 39.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,110 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 329.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.96.

UiPath Price Performance

NYSE:PATH opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.71 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $26.52.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. On average, analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 587,608 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 587,608 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 756,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,671,743.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 495,000 shares of company stock worth $10,607,850. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.