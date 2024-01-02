Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 272 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $998,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,351 shares of company stock valued at $10,801,735 over the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.14.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $192.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

