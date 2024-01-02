Bank Hapoalim BM Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,671 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Target were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $142.42 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.53.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.88.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

