Bank of America Boosts Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Price Target to $12.00

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Bank of America from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ROIV. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.89.

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $11.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208,533. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.35. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.04% and a negative net margin of 951.77%. Analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 153,027 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 595,397 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,463.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 117,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 159,787 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $8,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

