Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BAC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.77. 10,983,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,276,172. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $267.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

