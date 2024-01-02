Bank of America Increases Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$8.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HBM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.10 to C$9.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price objective on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.29.

HBM remained flat at C$7.29 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,620. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$5.46 and a 52-week high of C$8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.94.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$644.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$669.09 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.12983 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 7,400 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total transaction of C$44,178.00. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

