Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.40

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$24.40 and last traded at C$131.18, with a volume of 348728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$131.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMO. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$131.42.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$94.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$115.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$116.11.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.86 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 12.2992495 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 106.34%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

