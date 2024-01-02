Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Short Interest Up 6.9% in December

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 85,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, insider Christine Chivily sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $41,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $31,455. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWFG. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 134.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 60,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 382,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 46,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 185.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40,878 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 123.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 37,663 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $1,031,000. 32.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BWFG stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,329. The company has a market cap of $235.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $31.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BWFG

About Bankwell Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.