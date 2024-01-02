Barclays Downgrades Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) to Equal Weight

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,775,000 after acquiring an additional 241,869 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after buying an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,802,000 after buying an additional 5,939,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.